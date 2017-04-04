NCAA TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP: Here's who the experts are picking in Gonzaga and North Carolina's showdown

Scott Davis

March Madness comes to a conclusion on Monday with the championship showdown between University of North Carolina and Gonzaga.

This year’s championship consists of two No. 1 seeds who beat underdogs in the Final Four to get to the big game.

While UNC is a consistent powerhouse, boasting a few big-name players, Gonzaga is somewhat of a Cinderella team, a mid-major with top talent, benefitting from a potential lottery pick in Zach Collins and some transfer players.

The game figures to be a close one and if it’s anything like last year’s down-to-the-wire event, we’re in for a treat. Vegas Insider’s consensus currently has North Carolina at -1.

Here are the BI Sports team’s picks:

  • Brett LoGiurato: UNC 76, Gonzaga 68
  • Cork Gaines: Gonzaga 81, UNC 80
  • Emmett Knowlton: Gonzaga 79, UNC 75
  • Scott Davis: Gonzaga 72, UNC 71

And to the experts, with picks coming from ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS, and Sporting News.

  • Jay Bilas, ESPN: UNC
  • Fran Faschilla, ESPN: Gonzaga
  • Jeff Goodman, ESPN: UNC
  • Seth Greenberg, ESPN: UNC
  • Dan Dakich, ESPN: UNC
  • Andy Katz, ESPN: Gonzaga
  • Jay Williams, ESPN: Gonzaga
  • Dana O’Neil, ESPN: Gonzaga
  • Jeff Borzello, ESPN: UNC
  • Seth Davis, SI: Gonzaga
  • Bill Reiter, CBS: Gonzaga
  • Gary Parrish, CBS: Gonzaga
  • Matt Norlander, CBS: Gonzaga
  • Chip Patterson, CBS: UNC
  • Kyle Boone, CBS: UNC
  • Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: UNC

So, in total, 11 of our experts (including ourselves) have Gonzaga, while nine have UNC. Hopefully the game is as close as the bets.

