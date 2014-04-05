CHART: Why You Are Getting Worse At Filling Out NCAA Tournament Brackets

When filling out NCAA Tournament brackets, the general rule of thumb has always been “upsets early, chalk late,” meaning the good teams usually come out on top at the end.

However, for the third time in four years there will be at least one team in the Final Four seeded eighth or lower and for the second time in four years there will actually be two teams seeded seventh or lower.

In one 17-year stretch from 1993 through 2009, the average seed of the Final Four teams was 2.3. In the five seasons since, the Final Four teams have had an average seed of 4.2 which means more parity in college basketball and also means filling out NCAA Tournament brackets is getting even more difficult than it already was.

