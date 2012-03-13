This Is Who Would Win The NCAA Tournament Based On Alumni Salaries

Leah Goldman

Payscale.com put together an NCAA tournament bracket based on typical graduate salary for each school competing. 

For the second year in a row, an Ivy League school would win it all if it was based on salaries. Last year, it was Princeton, and this year, Harvard.

Here are some of the highlights (via Payscale):

 

  • Syracuse is the #1 seed with the highest median alumni pay at $74,200.  This just edges out North Carolina ($73,300)
  • Long Island is the highest paid #16 seed with median alumni salaries of $65,200.
  • The average salary for the 68 schools in the tournament is $67,500 which is just down from the $68,300 average we had last year.
  • The lowest median alumni pay was Mississippi Valley State University at $36,500.

Here’s the entire bracket, thanks to Payscale.com:

payscale

Photo: Payscale.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.