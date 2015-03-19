Kentucky and Duke are the 2 most popular Final Four picks

With the NCAA Tournament hitting full-stride on Thursday, we can take a look at which teams were the most popular picks to reach the Final Four.

Using data from Yahoo.com’s “College Basketball Tourney Pick’em” game, we can see that the Kentucky Wildcats are the overwhelming favourite, appearing in the Final Four of 85.3% of the brackets. Duke (53.7%) is the only other school to appear in the Final Four of more than half of the brackets.

Meanwhile, the West regional appears to be a toss-up between top-seeded Wisconsin (43.9%) and No. 2 seed Arizona (38.3%) as 82.2% of the brackets have one of those teams winning the region. Things are a bit more up in the air in the East regional where Virginia (35.0%, Villanova (30.6%), and Louisville (11.9%) are all popular picks.

Michigan State appears to be the most common long-shot to reach the Final Four, appearing on the brackets of 8.8% of contestants despite being a 7-seed.

