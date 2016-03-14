Here's your 2016 NCAA basketball tournament bracket

Cork Gaines
Wayne Selden Jr.Jamie Squire/Getty Images

March Madness is here!

The 2016 NCAA Basketball Tournament starts Thursday with First-Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday. So it is time to start your research and get your brackets filled out.

The four No. 1 seeds are North Carolina (East), Kansas (South), Virginia (Midwest), and Oregon (West).

Here is the bracket, via CBS Sports:

NCAA Tournament BracketCBS Sports

