They Just Released The Bracket For The NCAA Tournament, Here It Is

They just released the bracket for the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky is your No. 1 overall seed.



Here are the top four teams in each region:

South: Kentucky, Duke, Baylor, Indiana

East: Syracuse, Ohio State, Florida State, Wisconsin

West: Michigan State, Missouri, Marquette, Louisville

Midwest: North Carolina, Kansas, Georgetown, Michigan

At first glance, the South looks pretty stacked while the Midwest is as soft as they come.

