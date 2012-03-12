They Just Released The Bracket For The NCAA Tournament, Here It Is

They just released the bracket for the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky is your No. 1 overall seed.
Here are the top four teams in each region:
South: Kentucky, Duke, Baylor, Indiana
East: Syracuse, Ohio State, Florida State, Wisconsin
West: Michigan State, Missouri, Marquette, Louisville
Midwest: North Carolina, Kansas, Georgetown, Michigan
At first glance, the South looks pretty stacked while the Midwest is as soft as they come.
Photo: Via CBSSports.com
