Here's who would win the NCAA Tournament based on how much money each team makes

This is what the NCAA tournament bracket would look like if winners and losers were decided by the revenue generated for their school by each team, according to data obtained from the Department of Education.

Based on this criteria, Duke comes out on top, with $33.8 million in revenue during the 2014 fiscal year, the most recent with reported data.

This bracket produces a lot of upsets with two 4-seeds, a 6-seed, and a 10-seed reaching the Final Four. Two of the No. 1 seeds (Virginia and Oregon) are knocked out in the Sweet 16, while the other two top seeds (North Carolina and Kansas) are eliminated in the Elite 8.

All things considered, you can do a lot worse than this bracket (click on image for a larger version).

