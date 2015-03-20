Here's who would win the NCAA Tournament based on how much money each team makes

This is what the NCAA tournament bracket would look like if winners and losers were decided by the revenue generated by each team according to NCAA data. Based on this criteria, Louisville comes out on top, with $US40.6 million in revenue during the 2013 fiscal year, the most recent with reported data.

Louisville would win as a No. 4 seed. However, the other teams in the Final Four include 1-seeds (Kentucky, Duke) and a 2-seed (Arizona). The other two No. 1 seeds wouldn’t even make it to the Elite 8, with Villanova bowing out in the round of 32 and Wisconsin going down to North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

All things considered, you can do a lot worse than this bracket.

