This Is Who Would Win The NCAA Tournament Based On Alumni Salaries

This is what the NCAA tournament bracket would look like if winners and losers were decided by the average salaries of alumni according to data by Payscale.com. And for the second year in a row, Harvard comes out on top, with an average alumni salary of $92,200.



Things aren’t as rosy for the top seeds. Indiana doesn’t even survive the opening round, losing to LIU Brooklyn. And Louisville is the only top seed to make it to the Sweet Sixteen, where they get knocked out by Saint Louis (click on image for a larger version)…

