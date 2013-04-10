NCAA Stops Louisville Men's Basketball Team From Supporting The Louisville Women's Basketball Team

After winning the NCAA championship last night, the Louisville men’s basketball team wanted travel from Atlanta to New Orleans to support the Louisville women’s basketball team, who will play for their own national title tonight. However, the NCAA stepped in and ruled that the men would not be permitted to go.



According to Steve Jones of The Courier-Journal (via SI.com), rather than allow the men to support their own school as well as support women’s athletics, the NCAA called the trip “an improper benefit.”

The NCAA did finally relent and reversed their own decision at some point today, according to Brett McMurphy of ESPN.com. However, by that point, Louisville had already made travel plans to return home.

Most of these decisions by the NCAA are not made because the overbearing organisation thinks they are all that bad. Rather, the NCAA is always worried about what the next player or team will want and is worried about setting a dangerous precedent.

Unfortunately for players like those on the Louisville basketball team, the NCAA thinks it is just easier to say “no” to everybody.

