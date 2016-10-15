The difference in how much money schools make off of college sports is jarring

We recently took a look at the schools that make the most money off of college athletics, with Texas A&M topping the list with $192.6 million in revenue, according to data collected from USA Today and the U.S. Department of Education.

While it is no secret that there is a lot of money being made from college sports, that money is not even close to being evenly distributed. The 231 NCAA Division I schools with data available generated a total of $9.15 billion in revenue during the 2015 fiscal year. But while there are 24 schools that make more than $100 million, most make much less.

Of the 231 schools, 76% make less than $50 million in athletics revenue. If we take it a step further, nearly half of the Division I schools (44%) make less than $20 million, or more than $160 million less than Texas A&M and the University of Texas.

