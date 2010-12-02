NCAA Investigators Rule Cam Newton Eligible To Play

Photo: AP Images

An NCAA investigation has found that Cam Newton’s father violated rules, but declared the Auburn quarterback was eligible to play.The announcement comes one day after the NCAA ruled Newton ineligible for violating amateurism rules.



But Auburn appealed that decision and the NCAA student-athlete reinstatement staff deemed Newton eligible based on “information available at this time.”

His father, Cecil Newton, however, was found to have solicited a pay-for-play scenario. As punishment, Auburn will limit his access to the athletic program.

ESPN’s Bruce Feldman notes that the ruling sets a bad precedent. There’s nothing to stop parents from cutting deals during recruiting provided the student isn’t involved.

Keep it here for updates.

