The NCAA just delivered a huge blow to states with 'bathroom bills'

In response to “bathroom bills” and other legislation targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender rights around the country, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Board of Governors adopted new policies to protect spectators from discrimination.

The anti-discrimination policies require that sites hosting NCAA events “demonstrate how they will provide an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination, plus safeguards the dignity of everyone involved in the event,” according to a statement released Wednesday.

The adoption of these policies can be seen as a harsh rebuke of legislation targeting the LGBT community.

“The board’s decision follows the recent actions of legislatures in several states, which have passed laws allowing residents to refuse to provide services to some people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity,” the NCAA wrote in their statement.

States that have recently adopted laws, like North Carolina’s HB2, aimed at members of the LGBTQ community, may have jeopardized their chances to hold NCAA-sponsored events.

HB2 was passed in March, and bars transgender people from using the bathroom consistent with their gender identity.

In line with the NCAA’s new policies, Greensboro and Charlotte, North Carolina, which are slated to host NCAA men’s basketball games in 2017 and 2018, could be affected.

