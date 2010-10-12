NCAA Probe Ends Careers Of Three North Carolina Football Players

Photo: ap

Two UNC football players were declared permanently ineligible by the NCAA and a third was kicked off the team, because they received “improper benefits” from an agent. None of them have played any games this season.Receiver Greg Little and defensive end Robert Quinn both received over $5,000 of jewelry, travel benefits, and other gifts. The bigger sin in the NCAA’s eyes, is that they lied to investigators and only came clean when they were confronted with evidence contradicting their stories. Defensive tackle Marvin Austin was dismissed by the school for what they described as similar violations of rules regarding agents.



The investigation has also ensnared six other players whose status is uncertain at this time, but have yet to play this season. The Tar Heels are 3-2 on the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.