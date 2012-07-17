NCAA President Mark Emmert Won't Rule Out Heavy Sanctions For Penn State

NCAA president Mark Emmert.

NCAA sanctions could be on the way for Penn State, and they could be harsher than anything we’ve ever seen before, according to ESPN.In an interview with PBS, NCAA president Mark Emmert said that he “won’t take any [punishment] off the table,” and had this to say about the scandal at Penn State:



“I’ve never seen anything as egregious as this in terms of just overall conduct and behaviour inside a university and hope never to see it again.“

The NCAA has issued questions to Penn State officials about the case and will wait on levying any sanctions until the school officially responds.

The days of Penn State football may be numbered.

You can see Emmert’s full interview below:

