Football Team To Wear Special Sleeveless Jerseys For Rivalry Game

Photo: Mississippi State

In what is certainly the logical conclusion to the slow evolution of shrinking football sleeves, Mississippi State will wear special tank-tops for the Egg Bowl against in-state rival Ole Miss.Adidas, who is following in the radical college uniforms of both Nike (e.g. University of Oregon) and Under Armour (University of Maryland), first played the uniform redesign game earlier this year when Michigan faced Notre Dame. And now they have designed the uniform seen at right for Mississippis State.



Of course, once upon a time, football uniforms had sleeves. And often those sleeves had beautiful stripes. But in recent years, those sleeves have slowly disappeared. And many players actually prefer sleeves so short that pads are exposed.

Adidas just eliminated the middle-man.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.