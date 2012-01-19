NCAA To Hand Down Much Harsher, More Consistent Penalties Going Forward

The NCAA always gets hammered for its vague guidelines and lack of consistency when handing down penalties to its member schools and president Mark Emmert is set on changing this perception ASAP.



After a year that included the exposure of major violations at some of the nation’s most highly-touted athletic programs like Miami, Ohio St., and North Carolina, the NCAA is set to introduce some ground-breaking changes.

“In terms of what is our charge, we heard President Emmert talk about this risk-reward analysis and the fact that there seems to be a general loss of integrity and upholding the rules,” Vice President for Enforcement Julie Roe Lach said. “This isn’t purely a reactive move, we’re not just doing this because of the scandals or if there is a crisis. We’re doing this because it’s the right thing to do. This is a time to redefine what are our principles and what do we stand for.”

Here are the major changes:

There will no longer be two levels of violations (major and secondary), but instead four: most egregious, egregious, serious, and minor.

Most egregious violations could lead to a 50 per cent scholarship reduction, a postseason ban of at least two to three years, and a financial penalty of up to 2.5 per cent of the sport’s total budget (a very significant chunk of change for the country’s elite programs)

Overall, a tiered system for scholarship reductions, financial penalties, show-cause orders (banning an individual involved in wrongdoing from working at any other NCAA-sanctioned program), and postseason bans that follow the new four-level violation categories

Check the proposed NCAA penalty matrix in full , via CBS Sports.

