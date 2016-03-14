New book says the NCAA treats athletes like 'indentured servants'

Joe Nocera is the author of “Indentured: The Inside Story of the Rebellion Against the NCAA“. Here he states his argument on why college athletes in Men’s basketball and football are treated similarly to indentured servants.

We reached out to the NCAA for comment but have yet to receive a response.

Produced by Joe Avella



