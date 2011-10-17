LSU Is No. 1 In First BCS Poll Of The Season

Photo: Wikipedia

The first BCS poll of the season has been released, and LSU us the number one team in the country. They are followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State. Boise State is fifth.The rankings suggest that there are four teams that control their own destiny, and we may be looking at a pair of BCS semifinal games.



The top two teams, LSU and Alabama will face each other in three weeks and the Sooners and Cowboys will play each other in their final regular season game. Assuming those teams win the remainder of their games, as expected, and the LSU-‘Bama winner also wins the SEC championship game, then the winner of those two matchups will likely meet in the BCS title game.

Here are the complete BCS standings…

