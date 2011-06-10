NCAA Investigators Have Left Ohio State

Photo: AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State President Gordon Gee says NCAA investigators left campus a week ago following their review of reports about players selling or trading memorabilia for cash and tattoos.The revelations about the tattoo deals ultimately led to football coach Jim Tressel’s resignation under pressure on Memorial Day. Gee also confirmed that despite leaving the university Tressel would still pay a $250,000 fine for breaking NCAA rules.



The NCAA is also investigating whether players received preferential treatment when buying cars.

Gee said Thursday that NCAA investigators talked to individuals but wouldn’t comment on who was interviewed or what other action was taken.

Ohio State will go before the NCAA’s committee on infractions on Aug. 12.

