The NCAA Has Launched An Investigation Into Penn State

Photo: By PennStateLive on Flickr

The NCAA is investigating the Penn State scandal, the school announced today.The investigation will focus on the school’s “exercise of institutional control over its intercollegiate athletics programs, as well as the actions, and inactions, of relevant responsible personnel.”



This isn’t a surprise.

We’ve been waiting for this to drop since the scandal hit last week.

The school has already fired its president, athletic director, and legendary coach.

But it appears this is just the beginning.

