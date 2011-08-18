ANOTHER SCANDAL: The NCAA Is Investigating UCF's Football And Basketball Programs

Photo: Courtest of UCF

The University of Central Florida athletic program is next on the chopping block for the NCAA. Today, UCF was sent a notice of inquiry from the NCAA, according to NBC Sports.The NCAA is investigating allegations in both the football and basketball programs.



Chicago resident, Ken Caldwell and Louisville resident Brandon Bender, allegedly swayed DeMarcus Smith to UCF, and two other basketball players.

UFC officials said:

“Compliance is the top priority for UCF athletics; playing by the rules is the only way to play,” school president John C. Hitt said in a statement. “We will cooperate fully with the NCAA. If we have done something wrong, we will deal with it in a manner that is consistent with our responsibilities as a member of the NCAA and our own high standards of conduct.”

The allegations don’t seem as serious as those at the University of Miami, but still, now we can add UCF to the long list of off-season scandals.

