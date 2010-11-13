NCAA Silliness Continues – Another Foreign Player Is Ruled Ineligible

The NCAA suspended Georgetown freshman centre Moses Ayegba for nine games because someone outside his immediate family paid for his plane ticket from Nigeria to the U.S., ESPN reports.



Ayegba is the second freshman centre to be ruled ineligible by the NCAA today. Earlier Kentucky’s Enes Kanter suffered a worse fate when he was deemed permanently ineligible from basketball.

Ayegba’s transgression occurred long before Georgetown ever recruited the Nigerian native. In fact, it was before he even enrolled in high school. Once again, the NCAA is going overboard with disciplining the most insignificant of violation. There’s no way Ayegba knew he was doing anything wrong – let alone that he would one day play college basketball – when he accepted the free plane ticket.

As we said earlier, the NCAA needs to stop wasting its time.

