13 Shocking Stats That Show How NCAA Schools Are Failing At Diversity

Lack of diversity has plagued college sports for decades, and last year was no different.



Minorities are well-represented on the field, but the top leadership tiers of the NCAA and its schools remained outrageously skewed toward white males.

The Institute of Diversity and Ethics in Sport under Dr. Richard Lapchick at the University of Central Florida releases studies annually about the nation’s major sports leagues, including college sports.

Two of its college studies are its College Bowl Study and Division I Campus Leadership Study, which focus on the level of diversity in positions of power throughout the NCAA.

The TIDES study excludes Division-I’s SWAC and MEAC, which are conferences made of up official “Historically Black Colleges and Universities” founded before 1964, but “predominantly black” institutions are included.

We’ve looked through their most recent studies about the status of college sports in 2010 for surprising findings. Here are 13 of the most striking findings from the studies:

All numbers as of 2009-2010 academic year. All data compiled from TIDES studies. Excludes “Historically Black” designated conferences. (SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC)

100% of the 11 FBS conference commissioners are white men. Football Bowl Subdivision Conference Commissioners Breakdown: TOTAL: 11 conferences 11 White

0 Black

0 Latino

0 Asian

0 Native American 11 men

0 women

100% of the 30 Division-I conference commissioners are white. 16.7% are women. Division-I Conference Commissioners Breakdown: TOTAL: 30 conferences 30 White

0 Black

0 Latino

0 Asian

0 Native American 25 men

5 women (5 white, 0 minority)

92.5% of the 120 FBS presidents are white. Three are minority women. FBS Schools Presidents Breakdown: TOTAL: 120 schools

111 White

5 Black

2 Latino

2 Asian

0 Native American 98 men

22 women (19 white, 3 minority) 88.8% of Athletics Directors in Division I are white. (D-II is 92.7% and D-III is 96.2%) FBS Athletic Directors Breakdown: TOTAL: 120 schools 106 White

9 Black

4 Latino

0 Asian

1 Native American 115 men

5 women (5 white, 0 minority) Note: 2 more schools (University of Tennessee; University of Texas at Austin) had a woman director of only women's athletics. There are no Asian ADs in Division-I, no Native American ADs in Division-II, and no Latino ADs in Division-III. The percentage of minority ADs has decreased slightly in Divisions I and III since 2008, and the percentage of minority Associate and Assistant ADs has decreased in all three Divisions.



Only 4.2% of the 120 FBS ADs are women. There has been little movement in the past few years for women as ADs, but although there were slightly fewer women ADs in Division-II (down 0.1%) since 2008, numbers went up slightly in Divisions I and III (up 0.5% and 0.3% respectively). 95.4% of Sports Information Directors in Division I are white. Division-I SIDs Percentage Breakdown: 95.4% White

1.4% African-American

1.9% Latino

1.4% Asian

0.0% Native American (D-II is 88.3%.white; D-III is 94.7%)

89.3% of men's team head coaches in Divisions I are white. It's 89% in Division II and 92.3% in Division III Notable coaching statistics: 21.0% of men's basketball coaches in Division-I were black, down 4.2% from 2006.

5.5% of baseball head coaches in Division-I were minorities.

12.4% of football head coaches in Division-I were minorities. There is 1 Asian and 1 Latino head coach at FBS schools. None are Native American. About the two coaches: US Naval Academy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo is Samoan and played college football at Hawaii before becoming offensive coordinator at Navy.

Florida International University's Mario Cristobal is Cuban-American and played football at the University of Miami. He is just the 2nd head football coach in FIU history. More women are head coaches of men's teams in Division III than black men and women (4.6% women, 3.7% African-American) The percentage is similarly low in Division-II as well, whose men's team head coaches are 3.5% women and 4.8% black men. Less than half (40%) of women's teams are coached by women. Notable women's team coaching statistics: 87.7%, 89.5%, and 91.9% of women's team head coaches in Division I, II, and III (respectively) were white.

19.7% of Division-I women's track teams had female head coaches.

65.9% of Division-I women's basketball teams had female head coaches.

11.4% of Division-I women's head coaching positions are held by African-American women, and 3.9% by African-American men (totaling 15.3%). 83.4% of baseball players in Division-I are white, but only 30.5% of men's basketball players are Division-I Student Athletes Percentage Breakdown: Male (57.2%)

62.5% White

24.9% Black

4.2% Latino

2.0% Asian

0.4% Native American

6.0% Other Female (42.8%)

70.6% White

16.0% Black

4.2% Latino

2.4% Asian

0.4% Native American

6.3% Other Note: The TIDES study used baseball, basketball, and football for the men's sports, and softball, basketball, and track for the women's sports. Overall male/female percentages from the NCAA) 10.0% of male student-athletes in Division-III are black, compared to 24.9% in Division-I. Black female student-athletes have a slightly smaller gap, representing 5.6% of the total female student-athlete population in Division-III, compared to 16.0% in Division-I. But there are snippets of good news too: There were six new African-American head football coaches at FBS schools

The 15 minority coaches at the start of 2010 represented the highest number ever for FBS schools.

The NCAA headquarters received an A grade for both race and gender from TIDES

