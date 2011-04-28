13 Shocking Stats That Show How NCAA Schools Are Failing At Diversity

Lack of diversity has plagued college sports for decades, and last year was no different.
Minorities are well-represented on the field, but the top leadership tiers of the NCAA and its schools remained outrageously skewed toward white males.
The Institute of Diversity and Ethics in Sport under Dr. Richard Lapchick at the University of Central Florida releases studies annually about the nation’s major sports leagues, including college sports.
Two of its college studies are its College Bowl Study and Division I Campus Leadership Study, which focus on the level of diversity in positions of power throughout the NCAA.
The TIDES study excludes Division-I’s SWAC and MEAC, which are conferences made of up official “Historically Black Colleges and Universities” founded before 1964, but “predominantly black” institutions are included.
We’ve looked through their most recent studies about the status of college sports in 2010 for surprising findings. Here are 13 of the most striking findings from the studies:
Click here to see the numbers >
All numbers as of 2009-2010 academic year. All data compiled from TIDES studies. Excludes “Historically Black” designated conferences. (SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC)
Football Bowl Subdivision Conference Commissioners Breakdown:
TOTAL: 11 conferences
11 White
0 Black
0 Latino
0 Asian
0 Native American
11 men
0 women
Division-I Conference Commissioners Breakdown:
TOTAL: 30 conferences
30 White
0 Black
0 Latino
0 Asian
0 Native American
25 men
5 women (5 white, 0 minority)
FBS Schools Presidents Breakdown:
TOTAL: 120 schools
111 White
5 Black
2 Latino
2 Asian
0 Native American
98 men
22 women (19 white, 3 minority)
FBS Athletic Directors Breakdown:
TOTAL: 120 schools
106 White
9 Black
4 Latino
0 Asian
1 Native American
115 men
5 women (5 white, 0 minority)
Note: 2 more schools (University of Tennessee; University of Texas at Austin) had a woman director of only women's athletics.
There are no Asian ADs in Division-I, no Native American ADs in Division-II, and no Latino ADs in Division-III.
The percentage of minority ADs has decreased slightly in Divisions I and III since 2008, and the percentage of minority Associate and Assistant ADs has decreased in all three Divisions.
There has been little movement in the past few years for women as ADs, but although there were slightly fewer women ADs in Division-II (down 0.1%) since 2008, numbers went up slightly in Divisions I and III (up 0.5% and 0.3% respectively).
Division-I SIDs Percentage Breakdown:
95.4% White
1.4% African-American
1.9% Latino
1.4% Asian
0.0% Native American
(D-II is 88.3%.white; D-III is 94.7%)
It's 89% in Division II and 92.3% in Division III
Notable coaching statistics:
- 21.0% of men's basketball coaches in Division-I were black, down 4.2% from 2006.
- 5.5% of baseball head coaches in Division-I were minorities.
- 12.4% of football head coaches in Division-I were minorities.
About the two coaches:
- US Naval Academy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo is Samoan and played college football at Hawaii before becoming offensive coordinator at Navy.
- Florida International University's Mario Cristobal is Cuban-American and played football at the University of Miami. He is just the 2nd head football coach in FIU history.
More women are head coaches of men's teams in Division III than black men and women (4.6% women, 3.7% African-American)
The percentage is similarly low in Division-II as well, whose men's team head coaches are 3.5% women and 4.8% black men.
Notable women's team coaching statistics:
- 87.7%, 89.5%, and 91.9% of women's team head coaches in Division I, II, and III (respectively) were white.
- 19.7% of Division-I women's track teams had female head coaches.
- 65.9% of Division-I women's basketball teams had female head coaches.
- 11.4% of Division-I women's head coaching positions are held by African-American women, and 3.9% by African-American men (totaling 15.3%).
Division-I Student Athletes Percentage Breakdown:
Male (57.2%)
62.5% White
24.9% Black
4.2% Latino
2.0% Asian
0.4% Native American
6.0% Other
Female (42.8%)
70.6% White
16.0% Black
4.2% Latino
2.4% Asian
0.4% Native American
6.3% Other
Note: The TIDES study used baseball, basketball, and football for the men's sports, and softball, basketball, and track for the women's sports. Overall male/female percentages from the NCAA)
Black female student-athletes have a slightly smaller gap, representing 5.6% of the total female student-athlete population in Division-III, compared to 16.0% in Division-I.
- There were six new African-American head football coaches at FBS schools
- The 15 minority coaches at the start of 2010 represented the highest number ever for FBS schools.
- The NCAA headquarters received an A grade for both race and gender from TIDES
- Ironically, the study proclaims that college sports have 'outstanding diversity initiatives,' and gave the initiatives an A+ grade.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.