SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: These College Football Programs Make The Most Money

Texas A&M is leaving the Big 12 conference for the Southeastern Conference. And a look at the numbers below may be the biggest reason.



When it comes to generating revenue, the University of Texas is the king of college football, with $93.9 million in revenue last year. That is $23.1 million (32.6%) more than the next biggest program (Univ. of Georgia). And if we consider the Longhorns’ $25.1 million in expenses, the football program’s $68.8 million in profit is $16.3 million more than the University of Georgia ($52.5M).

Texas A&M, who must compete directly with the University of Texas for revenue and recruits in football-mad Texas, is not even in the same neighbourhood as the Longhorns. The Aggies rank 18th at $41.9M in revenue, which is less than half of what Texas makes.

And of the top 10 teams in football revenue, Texas is the only member of the Big 12. Five members of the SEC are among the top 10, as well as three schools from the Big 10…

Data via The Business of College Sports

