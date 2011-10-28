WATCH: The Shortest Football Player To Ever Play At Rice Is 4-Foot-9

According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, the shortest player in the NFL in the last 40 years is Reggie Smith, a punt returner for the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets in the mid-80s. But at 5-foot-4, Smith was a giant compared to the newest member of the Rice University Owls football team.



Jason Carter is a walk-on running back that stands just 4-foot-9 and is nine inches shorter than Daniel Ruettiger, the Notre Dame player whose life was portrayed in the movie “Rudy.”

Carter has yet to appear in a game, but here is video of him in practice…

