College Football Brawl Leads To 41 Suspensions

Last weekend’s game between Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended in a nasty brawl that involved fans running on to the field, arrests, and players being pepper sprayed by the police (watch the video below). And now the Southwestern Athletic Conference has come down hard on both schools, suspending 41 players for at least one game.



Southern scored a touchdown on the game’s final play. But the extra point, that would have tied the game, was blocked, sealing the win for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

In total, 25 players from Arkansas-Pine Bluff were suspended, and 16 from Southern. Eight of the players received two-game suspensions, and the universities were fined undisclosed amounts.

