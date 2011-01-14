Inside The Attendance Numbers Of The 2010 College Football Season

Here are some interesting tidbits from CNBC’s Darren Rovell:



18 teams sold out their seasons: Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Texas Tech, Louisville, Utah, Cincinnati and Boise State.

Despite a 7-6 season, Michigan had the highest average attendance in the country with 111,825 fans per game. Ohio State and Penn State followed with 105,278 and 104,234, respectively.

One more:

The Texas HS 5A state title game had a higher announced attendance than 16 out of 35 bowl games. Bowl game attendance was still up .8% from last year though.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.