The President Of The NCAA Wants To Give College Athletes An Extra $2,000

Photo: AP

The NCAA is finalising a plan to allow conferences to give college athletes an extra $2,000 to go toward tuition, housing, books, and fees, the AP reports.NCAA President Mark Emmert will ask the Board of Directors to approve the plan next week.



Emmert said the plan is designed to “increase the value of an athletic grant in aid to more closely approach the full cost of attendance.”

Two grand, or $1,000 a semester, is a drop in the bucket when it comes to the overall cost of going to college.

But this plan suggests that the tide is turning and that the NCAA brass believes college athletes are under-compensated.

We’re miles away from outright paying players. But this is certainly a step toward that end.

