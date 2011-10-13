The NCAA Finds No Evidence Of Auburn Paying A $180,000 Bribe For Cam Newton

Photo: AP Images

The NCAA cleared Auburn of any wrongdoing in the Cam Newton pay-for-play controversy after a 13-month investigation yesterday.The investigation arose after it surfaced that Newton’s father tried to elicit a $180,000 payment from Mississippi State in 2009, before Cam chose to go to Auburn.



But the NCAA says they found no evidence of Auburn committing any major violations.

Newton was briefly ruled ineligible during the 2010 season. But he was reinstated without missing any games and ended up leading Auburn to a national championship.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.