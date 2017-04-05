The NCAA will bring championship games back to North Carolina after the state repealed its controversial 'bathroom bill'

The NCAA is bringing championship games back to North Carolina after lawmakers voted to repeal HB 2, commonly known as the state’s “bathroom bill,” which was widely panned for what many saw as an attack on LGBT rights.

The organisation noted in a statement that it was not entirely satisfied with the bill’s repeal, but that North Carolina had “minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment.”

It added: “If we find that our expectations of a discrimination-free environment are not met, we will not hesitate to take necessary action at any time.”

The NCAA pulled its championship games from North Carolina last August because it was concerned about the “cumulative impact” HB 2 had on the state’s ability to provide a “safe, healthy, discrimination-free atmosphere” for participants and viewers.

And though it will bring games back following the bill’s repeal, it said the board of governors did so “reluctantly” and with the caveat that any locality in North Carolina where a championship game will be held will be required to “submit documentation demonstrating how student-athletes and fans will be protected from discrimination.”

Though there was bipartisan consensus to repeal the controversial bill, two provisions of its repeal have angered LGBT groups and activists, who say they are still at risk of being discriminated against. One provision leaves all matters related to the regulation of bathrooms up to the state, and the other prevents local governments from introducing LGBT protections until 2020.

