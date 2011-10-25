Boise State Was The Biggest Winner In College Football Saturday Night And They Didn't Even Play Well

Photo: AP

Thanks to upsets of previously unbeatens Oklahoma and Wisconsin, Boise State, who played under the radar earlier in the day, went from BCS afterthought, to BCS contender.Prior to this weekend, the BCS championship picture looked nice and neat. The top four teams were set to face each other in the coming weeks in what were essentially a pair of de facto semifinal matchups.



But with Oklahoma’s loss to Texas Tech, and Wisconsin’s last-second heartbreaking loss to Michigan State, Boise State jumped up to number four in the BCS rankings and are now very much alive in the BCS title hunt.

The Broncos still need a little help, like the winner of the LSU-Alabama matchup losing in the SEC title game or Oklahoma State losing to Oklahoma in their season finale. But all of the sudden, the idea of the little guy playing for the national championship in January doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

