Did Baylor Get Blacklisted From Postseason Play?

The NCAA didn’t have any problem allowing Terrelle Pryor and four of his Ohio State teammates to participate in the Sugar Bowl despite receiving “improper benefits.”But only four months later, Baylor University’s men’s basketball team can’t find anyone to offer them postseason play, despite a lack of any official sanction from the NCAA.



The excessive snubs lead us to wonder if they are being singled out for extra “punishment.”

Last week, the NCAA announced that Baylor’s second-leading scorer, Perry Jones, was ineligible for the Big 12 tournament after it was determined that his mother had received loans from an AAU coach while Perry was in high school.

There is one report that states Perry didn’t even know about the loans and that they were repaid in full prior to Perry attending Baylor. Ignorance was stated reason why Cam Newton wasn’t suspended after his father asked a school for money, but Perry received no such luck.

After Baylor University complained about the timing of the suspension, the NCAA took the unusual step of publicly criticising Baylor’s remarks, calling them “off base.” The NCAA went on to explain why this situation is different than the Cam Newton case, citing different situations and a “different set of facts.”

Without Jones, Baylor lost to Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 tournament killing their NCAA hopes. So, as a bubble team, their snub from the NCAA tournament is no surprise. However, their lack of a bid from the NIT or any other postseason tournament, might be.

At 17-13, Baylor finished 7-10 in the Big 12. That is the same record Nebraska posted on their way to an NIT bid, a team Baylor beat head-to-head. Mississippi, 8-10 in the SEC also received an at-large bid to the NIT, as did Northwestern (8-12 in the Big 10), and Washington State (9-10 in the Pac-10). The Huskies are a 2-seed in the NIT.

Heck, Baylor didn’t even get an invite to the 24-team CollegeInsider.com Tournament, or the 16-team College Basketball Invitational. The latter of which “features” the Oregon Ducks with a 16-17 record.

So Baylor was supposedly on the bubble a week ago for the field of 68. And now they aren’t even good enough for the NIT, CIT, or CBI. It’s too bad Baylor didn’t have somebody like Paul Hoolahan, CEO of the Sugar Bowl, to lobby on their behalf.

