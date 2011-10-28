The NCAA Will Give Athletes $2,000 More In Grant Money, Ban Teams With Bad Academics From Bowl Games

Photo: AP Images

The NCAA Board of Directors has adopted new standards for academic performance and increased grant payments.Athletes on full scholarships will be allowed to get an extra $2,000 in grant money from their schools.



NCAA president Mark Emmert said earlier this week that the increased was designed to “more closely approach the full cost of attendance.”

The board also approved stiffer academic standards that will prohibit teams with poor academic performance from postseason play.

The new system raises the acceptable Academic Progress Rate (APR) — a metric by which the NCAA judges a team’s academics — from 900 to 930.

If a team’s APR is below 930, they won’t be allowed to play in bowl games, go to March Madness or participate in any other postseason competition.

If the new standards were applied last year, big-time schools like Syracuse and Ohio State would not have been able to play in the 2011 NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Luckily for them, the new standards won’t be fully implemented until 2015-16.

