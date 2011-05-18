The Butler Bulldogs Overachieve In The Classroom Too

Photo: CBS Boston

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler didn’t get its national title in Houston.At least it can carry the torch for academic success among the best college sports teams.



On Tuesday, the NCAA released its list of academic overachivers, and Butler was the only team among those that reached the championship round in Division I football, men’s basketball or women’s basketball.

NCAA officials annually announce the top 10 per cent of teams in each sport and all teams with perfect Academic Progress Rate scores. This year, 909 teams made the list of so-called overachievers. That’s an increase of 68 from last year and nearly 150 from two years ago.

Actual scores will not be released until next week, when the NCAA will announce sanctions for teams that have consistently underperformed below the standard cutline of 925. The APR measures the classroom performance of every Division I student-athlete, composing a score for each team. It is based on data collected from 2006-07 through 2009-10.

This year’s top teams all scored between 977 and a perfect 1,000.

It’s the second straight year Butler has finished as national runner-up in men’s basketball and also been recognised as one of the nation’s top programs academically.

But this year’s results were a stark contrast to what happened last year.

Three of the 2010 men’s Final Four teams — Butler, Michigan State and West Virginia — all made the list in 2010. All three did this year, too, as did Duke, the 2010 national champion.

A year ago, Oklahoma was the only women’s team in the Final Four to make it. This year none of the four — Connecticut, Notre Dame, Stanford or Texas A&M — were mentioned.

That’s only the start.

The teams that played for the BCS title, Auburn and Oregon; the teams that played for last year’s College World Series title, South Carolina and UCLA; and the two teams in last summer’s NCAA softball championship, UCLA and Arizona, all were left off.

Even the teams squaring off for the Football Championship Subdivision title game — Eastern Washington and Delaware — didn’t make it.

The only men’s hockey team to reach the Frozen Four and overachieve in the classroom was Notre Dame.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.