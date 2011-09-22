Here Are College Football's Least Popular Teams

Photo: AP Images

Yesterday we took a look at the most popular college football programs. But for every school with millions of fans, there are dozens that have slim to none.There are currently 120 division I (FBS) football programs, with 116 of those teams representing 11 different conferences. And as we move towards four or five super-conferences, many FBS football teams will be left without a chair when the music stops.



And there is a good chance that the least popular teams will be on the outside looking in. If we look at the 10 least popular teams combined, they still have fewer fans than any one of the 20 most popular teams. Fewer fans means lower TV ratings. And lower ratings means less money for the conferences.

#10 Tulane University The Tulane Green Wave are 2-1 this season after a convincing 49-10 win over Alabama-Birmingham. Tulane is 1-1 in Conference USA. #9 University of Houston The Houston Cougars are also in Conference USA and are 3-0, including an opening week win over UCLA, 38-34. #8 Kent State University The Kent State Golden Flashes of the Mid-American Conference are 0-3 including a 48-7 loss at Alabama and a 37-0 loss at Kansas State. #7 Western Kentucky University The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers of the Sun Belt Conference are 0-3 with losses to Kentucky, Navy, and Indiana State. #6 Ball State University The second school on this list from the Mid-American Conference is the Ball State Cardinals. They are 2-1 with a win over Indiana. #5 New Mexico State University The New Mexico State Aggies of the Western Athletic Conference are 1-2, but do have a win over the Big 10's Minnesota Golden Gophers. #4 Central Michigan University The Central Michigan Chippewas of the Mid-American Conference are 1-2 including a losing trip to Kentucky. #3 Eastern Michigan University The Eastern Michigan Eagles are the third team in the bottom 10 from the Mid-American Conference. They are 2-1. Their loss came as a sacrifice to Michigan last weekend. #2 Utah State University The Utah State Aggies of the Western Athletic Conference are 1-1, having played Auburn tough in an opening week 42-38 loss. #1 San Jose State University The least popular team in the country is the San Jose State Spartans. They are also the third team on this list from the Western Athletic Conference. They are 0-3 having already lost at Stanford and at UCLA. But here's everything you need to know about the top teams in the nation The Minimalist's Guide To The College Football Top 25 >

