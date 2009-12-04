NC State Senator Accused Of Insider Trading

A powerful North Carolina politicians is accused of insider trading.



Charlotte News & Observer: The former president of a publicly traded Raleigh company is accusing state Sen. Tony Rand of sharing insider information with other North Carolina politicians.

Paul Feldman, who says he was illegally fired from Law Enforcement Associates in August, made the claims in a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of labour. He said that Rand, one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers, schemed to profit from insider trading and manipulating the value of the company’s stock.

Rand called the allegations “insane” and “hogwash.”

The New York Times’ DealBook has LEA’s S.E.C. filing.

Image: Tony Rand's official site

