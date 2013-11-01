CHINA'S OFFICIAL PMI BEATS EXPECTATIONS

China’s National Bureau of Statistics published the country’s official manufacturing PMI report a bit earlier than expected.
The headline number climbed to 51.4 in October from 51.1 in September. Economists were looking for a reading of 51.2.
Any reading above 50 signals growth.
The output sub-index was particularly strong, rising to 54.4 from 52.9.
It’s worth noting, however, that seven of the 12 sub-indexes actually contracted.
Here’s a breakdown of the September report.
|Sept. 2013
|Oct. 2013
|PMI
|51.1
|51.4
|Output
|52.9
|54.4
|New Orders
|52.8
|52.5
|New Export Orders
|50.7
|50.4
|Backlogs of Work
|46.2
|45.5
|Inventories of Finished Goods
|47.4
|45.6
|Purchases Quantity
|52.5
|52.7
|Imports
|50.4
|50.0
|Input Prices
|54.5
|53.3
|Inventories of Raw Materials
|48.5
|48.6
|Employment
|49.1
|49.2
|Supplier Delivery Times
|50.8
|50.8
|Business Activity Expectation
|58.4
|57.5
