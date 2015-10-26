NBN wants gamers as its next generation of workers

The NBN rollout. Photo: file

With plans to connect 11.9 million homes and businesses to high-speed broadband by 2020, the NBN is looking at a new talent pool to recruit from.

The company needs 4500 extra staff needed to finish the job and it wants 2000 them to be from Gen Y.

“If you’re good with your hands with PlayStations then you’re the type of people we’re looking for,” NBN industry management executive general manager Michael Doherty told Fairfax Media.

“People who like to be working with their hands, pulling things apart and putting them back together again.

“This [campaign] is looking at a younger workforce or people out of school that want to get a career in telecommunications work.”

Doherty expects the new recruits will be attracted to the project because they like “new and sexy” things.

“Certainly working on the broadbanding of the nation is an attractive thing to be a part of,” he said.

