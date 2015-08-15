NBN is rolling out high speed broadband to 200,000 rural Australian homes

Photo: Getty / File

The NBN rural roll-out of high speed broadband will begin on 1 October 2015, the federal government has announced.

It will connect more than 200,000 homes and businesses in regional and remote areas with what’s been described as the fastest commercial fixed-wireless internet services in the world.

The “next-generation ka-band satellites” promise “peak speeds of up to 25 megabits per second” — a huge upgrade on dial-up internet connections and ADSL in rural Australia.

“When you talk about ADSL, for many of us when you look at modern technology and what it can do, ADSL is like that old dial-up. It really is inadequate to be able to take advantages of the video over the top communications, the services that are offered such as Netflix coming in but our fixed line wireless product changes all of that,” NBN chief executive Bill Morrow told the ABC earlier this year.

So far, NBN Co has already connected more than 95,000 homes and businesses in NSW to the high-speed network as part of its metropolitan rollout across western Sydney suburbs such as Homebush, Lidcome and Penrith.

It’s estimated the network will reach 1.9 million homes and businesses nationwide by mid-2016.

The second satellite will be launched later next year.

