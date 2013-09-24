NBN Co Will Continue With Labor's Broadband Plan Until Told Otherwise

Communications minister Malcolm Turnbull said today NBN Co would continue to roll-out fibre-to-the-premise until otherwise notified.

A review will be conducted by the board of NBN Co, with the input of expert advisers, within 60 days of new management. After this Turnbull said he expected the company to set realistic roll-out targets.

“You can expect there will be changes made to the board made by the government in due process.”

Turnbull said he would await the results of the review before making an announcement on any change of technology. The Coalition favours a fibre-to-the-node approach, as opposed to the fibre-to-the-home scheme implemented under the ousted Labor Government.

This afternoon the communications minister said he was open to various technological options, and that “What we want to do is get the best result for taxpayers and consumers as soon as possible.”

The communications minister also confirmed earlier media reports, saying he had instructed every member of the NBN Board to tender their resignations. All but one member complied. He also said not all directors would necessarily be replaced.

“The government did request the directors to offer their resignations. They are continuing as directors.

“That request should not be regarded as any criticism, least of all of its chairman.

“I have never criticised any of the individuals on the board.”

