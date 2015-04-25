NBN Co just paid $700,000 to try to become an 'inspiring and aspirational' brand

NBN Co has paid more than $700,000 to drop the “Co” from its name and change its motto to “NBN: Bring it on” – in its latest bid to become more relevant to the Australian public.

This isn’t the first time the company has rebranded since it was established in April 2009.

When it was first launched the Australian Government referred to the company as the “National Broadband Network Company”. This was changed to “NBN Co Limited” in October of the same year and then to “NBN Co”.

NBN Co told The Sydney Morning Herald the fresh look, designed by marketing agency BWM Dentsu, was to address the gaps in the brand and better align with the “Australian spirit of optimism”.

“The new brand positioning is modern, inspiring and aspirational,” said a NBN Co spokesperson.

The company is hoping that the new branding campaign will make the public more aware of the benefits of the $41 billion NBN.

Research by NBN found that a third of Australian residents had no idea they had to switch to the service or risk losing their phone and internet.

Its old branding was found to even be “discouraging” users from taking up the services.

This is exactly the type of thought process the company need to change if it is to reach its goal of 1.9 million homes and businesses nationwide by mid-2016.

The first roll out in Sydney began in February this year.

Last December, the Federal Government and Telstra struck an $11 billion deal to sell its copper and hybrid fibre-coaxial networks to NBN Co in order to deliver the network “much sooner and at much less cost”, according to Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The company will take up its new name from Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.