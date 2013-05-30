NBN Co Chairman McKenna Approached Directors To Oust Mike Quigley

Mike Quigley: NBN Co

Siobhan McKenna has moved to replace NBN Co CEO Mike Quigley in the two-and-a-half months since she was appointed chairman of the board.

John McDuling of the Australian Financial Review reports that McKenna began asking directors and senior staff for their views on Quigley weeks after assuming her new position.

McKenna has been on the NBN Co board since August 2009; Quigley was NBN Co’s first employee, assuming the role of CEO, interim chairman and director in July 2009 before Harrison Young came on board as chairman in March 2010.

The Fin reports that McKenna has taken a tougher, more hands-on approach than her predecessor, Young, holding “extensive meetings with Mr Quigley’s direct reports and middle management, a move that has raised eyebrows inside the company”.

NBN Co’s board of directors will need the support of its owner – the Australian Government – to replace the CEO.

Communications Minister Stephen Conroy is on good terms with Quigley but a Coalition government would likely back a change in leadership.

Shadow communications spokesman Malcolm Turnbull has previously blamed NBN Co management for rollout delays, arguing that Quigley didn’t have the right experience for what was essentially a construction job.

