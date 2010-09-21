Here's 10 Charts That Show Why The Recession Ended In 2009

Good news! Not only is the Great Recession over, but it’s been over for 15 months, the National Bureau of Economic Research said today.



Although this announcement may seem a little tone deaf — like Geithner’s Welcome To The Recovery op-ed — the truth is in the numbers.

The economy hit trough in June 2009, based on 10 NBER indices. The recovery has slowed since then, but it would take a lot before reaching a technical double dip.

