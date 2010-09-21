Here's 10 Charts That Show Why The Recession Ended In 2009

Gus Lubin

Good news! Not only is the Great Recession over, but it’s been over for 15 months, the National Bureau of Economic Research said today.

Although this announcement may seem a little tone deaf — like Geithner’s Welcome To The Recovery op-ed — the truth is in the numbers.

The economy hit trough in June 2009, based on 10 NBER indices. The recovery has slowed since then, but it would take a lot before reaching a technical double dip.

The Macroeconomic Advisers monthly GDP chart hit a trough in June '09

NBER's own Stock-Watson Index of GdP hit a trough in June '09

Source: NBER

NBER's own Stock-Watson Index of gross domestic income hit a trough in July '09

Source: NBER

Stock-Watson GDI-GDP Index averages hit a trough in June '09

Source: NBER

NBER's Real Manufacturing and Trade Sales Index hit the trough in June '09

Source: NBER

The Fed Index of Industrial Production hit a trough in June '09

Source: NBER

Real Personal Income Less Transfers hit a trough in October '09

Source: NBER

Aggregate Hours Worked Hit a trough in October '09

Source: NBER

The Payroll Survey of employment hit a trough in December '09

Source: NBER

The Household Employment Survey hit the trough in December '09

Source: NBER

And that's what you call a recovery. Now check out...

