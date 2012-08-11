Only One Of The Four Official Recession Indicators Is Contracting

The Weekly Leading Index (WLI) of the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) rose slightly to 122.5 from last week’s 122.1 (a tiny revision from the previously reported 122.2). See the WLI chart below. At one decimal place, the WLI growth indicator (WLIg) is unchanged at -1.3 as reported in today’s public release of the data through August 3. However, at two decimal places, WLIg is marginally less negative at -1.28 compared to last week’s -1.35 (a downward revision from -1.29).



The ECRI website continues to feature Lakshman Achuthan’s July 10th Bloomberg TV interview, in which he reaffirmed his company’s recession call and stated that we’re already in a recession (link to video).

A cornerstone of his argument is that four key indicators used by the NBER to make official recession calls are, as he put it, “rolling over.” Here are the four indicators in question. Only one, real retail sales (which is the most volatile of the lot) is showing some contraction.

Of course, the recent months for these data series are subject to revision. But, at this point, the latest data contradicts Achuthan’s “rolling over” general assertion. This coming week, data for two of the Big Four indicators will be released: Retail Sales on Tuesday and Industrial Production on Wednesday.

For more background on these four economic indicators, see the following articles:

The Big Four Economic Indicators: What They’re Telling Us about a Recession

The NBER Co-incident Recession Model: “Confirmation of Last Resort”

Additional Sources for Recession Forecasts

Dwaine van Vuuren, CEO of RecessionAlert.com, and his collaborators, including Georg Vrba and Franz Lischka, have developed a powerful recession forecasting methodology that shows promise of making forecasts with fewer false positives, which I take to include excessively long lead times, such as ECRI’s September 2011 recession call (barring a future NBER announcement of a Q1 2012 recession start).

Here is their latest snapshot of the WLI growth variants, which should be studied in the context of the analysis at the Shadow Weekly Leading Index Project.