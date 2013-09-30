NBCUniversal Has Already Set A Record For Winter Olympics Ad Sales [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

NBC Universal has sold a record $US800 million in advertising for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, topping the previous record of $US750 million.

NBC said the total might ultimately reach $US970 million.

AgencySpy reports that Shannon McGlothin has left Leo Burnett. McGlothin last served as executive vice president/global executive creative director in Los Angeles.

Large pharmaceutical companies like Eli Lilly are using branded content and health tracking apps to become more friendly to consumers.

Lauren Zalaznick is leaving NBCUniversal. The executive built Bravo into a cable giant in her 12 years with the company.

BuzzFeed hired the Wall Street Journal’s Will Hayward to be its first European advertising executive.

An Austrian pilot is attempting to sell one pixel on his website to an advertiser for $US1 million. The move was inspired by The Million Dollar Homepage, a 2005 stunt by a student who sold one million pixels on his homepage for $US1 each.

Laura Desmond, the CEO of Publicis Groupe’s Starcom MediaVest Group, has resigned from the board of directors at Tremor Video. She’ll be replaced by Michael Barrett, who formerly served as executive vice president and global chief revenue officer at Yahoo.

BuzzFeed’s Copyranter takes a look back at all of those wonderfully cheesy Mentos ads from the 90s.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.