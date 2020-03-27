NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Read his full memo to staff.

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage Jeff Shell.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The newly appointed chief executive revealed his diagnosis to staffers in a memo that emphasised the importance of working from home to limit the spread of the virus.

Shell, who stepped into the CEO role in January, has been steering the company through myriad obstacles caused by coronavirus concerns, including theme-park closings, the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics, film delays, and studio production shutdowns.

Despite those hurdles, UBS analysts said Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, is less exposed than some media peers like Disney because of the telecom’s vast broadband business.

“The other reason to work from home is that in the event you contract the virus, it will limit the number of your colleagues you inadvertently expose,” Shell wrote. “As some of you now know, I myself am in this category. I recently have been feeling under the weather and just learned that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Although the virus has been tough to cope with, I have managed to work remotely in LA and am improving every day.”

Shell stepped into the CEO role in January after leading NBCUniversal’s filmed-entertainment group.

He is now steering the company as it copes with coronavirus-related theme-parks closings, theatrical-release delays, studio production shutdowns, and advertising declines as well as the loss of live sports, including the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics.

He’s also one of the leaders overseeing the development of NBCUniversal’s big streaming play, which is scheduled to launch April 15 to select Comcast customers.

Despite those hurdles, UBS analysts say Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, is less exposed than some other media conglomerates like Disney that are facing many of the same issues. Comcast’s vast broadband business in the US is thought to make it more stable than others in the media sector.

The full text of the memo sent to NBCUniversal staffers follows:



It’s hard to believe my last note to you was just two weeks ago. I know many of you share the feeling that lately each day feels like a week! We will all get through this difficult time together, but as we start to settle into our new normal, I find it helpful to think about things in two buckets: the short term, and what comes after.

In the short term, the goals are simple. Take care of each other and take care of our viewers. Taking care of each other means working from home. Many of you, like me, are working from home while trying to balance family commitments and other challenges, and I know this isn’t easy. But for those of you who can do your jobs from home, it is absolutely critical that you do so. This will be the case for some time. While I can’t give you an end date, I can commit that we will give everyone ample warning before we ask you to return to the office.

The other reason to work from home is that in the event you contract the virus, it will limit the number of your colleagues you inadvertently expose. As some of you now know, I myself am in this category. I recently have been feeling under the weather and just learned that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Although the virus has been tough to cope with, I have managed to work remotely in LA and am improving every day.

Unfortunately, one of our colleagues was not able to recover from the virus. Last week we learned Larry Edgeworth, a beloved audio technician at NBC News, passed away, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and co-workers.

Given the vital public service role of NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo and our local stations, many of our colleagues need to go into the office so we can tell the world what is going on. Their courage has been an inspiration and has made us all proud to work at this company. I want to thank this group for their dedication and commitment. I also want to commend our Operations and Technology group, which has seamlessly kept us on the air and enabled us to work remotely under challenging circumstances.

From morning to late night, our talent and news anchors have also been doing their part to inform and entertain from their homes. From Savannah reporting from her basement and Al doing the weather from his living room to Jimmy performing his monologue on his front steps and Seth hosting his new segment, A Closer Look, from home to Maria Celeste hosting Al Rojo Vivo from her dining room, and many CNBC, local stations and E! News correspondents reporting from home as well – we continue to deliver the best in live news and entertainment, despite the circumstances.

Additionally, to disseminate our news as widely as possible, we have made MSNBC and CNBC available to all video customers, regardless of their subscription package. Plus, our streaming service NBC News Now has expanded its coverage and our local stations are also streaming their newscasts.

Obviously, most of our business is not operating normally. Our theme parks are temporarily closed. Our sports productions are paused, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed. And most of our film and TV production around the world has been suspended. We are working to resume these activities as soon as possible, but of course not until it is safe to do so. In the meantime, we recognise that a sudden halt to production creates a significant financial hardship for many. To that end, we have committed over $US150 million across our film, television and parks businesses to help our employees and other workers, and to at least partially bridge the period before normal operations can restart.

Despite these production challenges, the company has done a great job finding innovative ways to deliver content to our audiences at a time when people are at home and are looking for entertainment more than ever. On the film side, we announced our movies will be available in the home on the same day as their global theatrical releases. Titles including The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma are now available to rent on most popular on-demand services worldwide. Our tentpole animated film from DreamWorks Animation, Trolls World Tour, will be available April 10th and I hope many of you will have time to enjoy it at home with your families.

So here is the good news…while the short term is challenging, what comes after looks incredibly bright. Our parent company Comcast is strong and is doing a great job keeping a large part of this country connected. And when we think ahead to 2021, we have a lot to look forward to. The virus will pass, our world will return to normal, and when it does, we will be poised to have one of the busiest and most exciting years in our company’s history.

2021 will bring the opening of a new theme park in Beijing, followed by the Tokyo Olympics (followed in early 2022 by another Olympics, a Super Bowl and the World Cup!). We will have the return of our tentpole films like F9 and Minions: The Rise Of Gru, and an avalanche of new TV shows. And all of this will serve to supercharge our critically important Peacock streaming service, which will launch as planned this year while people are home, and then use promotion like the world has never seen in 2021 to grow. The present may be challenging, but it is impossible not to feel optimistic about the future.

In the meantime, please continue to take care of yourselves. I recognise how challenging these times are for everyone – both professionally and personally – and appreciate all that you do for this company.

Sincerely,

Jeff Shell

Chief Executive Officer

