NBCU's Zucker: YHOO-MSFT 'Gives Us Opportunities'

CNBC host Donny Deutsch interviewed his boss, NBC U chief Jeff Zucker at AdAge’s Digital Marketing Conference. Zuck rarely turns away from a microphone, so he didn’t say anything we haven’t heard already. But here’s a distillation of PaidContent‘s notes:



On Yahoo-Microsoft: “We have relationships with both companies, so I don’t want to insert ourselves.” The deal “would give us opportunities,” but adds “we’re not in the market for an acquisition of that magnitude.”

On Not Buying Facebook: “We want to build social networking ties and that is becoming more important to the business. As for buying one, the economics don’t make sense for us.”

On YouTube: Zucker says the standoff continues because YouTube won’t implement content filtering. Besides, it’s the place for user-generated video. “We have Hulu because its a place for premium content, without the uncertainty that goes along with user-gen.”

On Hulu vs NBC.com: NBC.com “is still viable” and “both are complementary distribution channels.”

On the Upfront: He put the kibosh on the gitz but says NBC will actually spend more money on the Upfront this year by taking it on the road for smaller sessions with agencies in New York, Chicago and L.A.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.