NBCU-Comcast Merger Circus Continues On Feb. 25

Game on!



NBC Universal’s Jeff Zucker and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts will continue their dance on Capitol Hill on Feb. 25 to sway lawmakers on to their side of the merger debate.

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. titled “Competition in the Media and Entertainment Distribution Market,” according to their site.

Washington and the FCC are still deciding what kind of regulations, if any, they need to impose on the company if they approve their $30 billion merger deal.

Come back here on Feb. 25 for news and views from the testimonials.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.