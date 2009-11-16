NBCU And Comcast Deal In Days, Then It Will Take A While

Conventional wisdom seems to be that Comcast’s bid to buy a controlling stake in NBC Universal is happening and will be announced soon – possibly in the coming days.



But that will only be a first step before regulators begin a lengthy review…that nearly everyone believes will end in approval.

The review is not expected just because this is a monster deal between a major content provider and a major distributor.

Politics, politics.

Reuters (via New York Times): A deal would not only face a review by anti-trust regulators and the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, but it would also attract interest from Congressional committees in the middle of an election year, Moffett said.

“It is very likely that FCC regulators will take a close review of this deal,” Christopher Vollmer, a partner at Booz & Co, said. “It’s big, it’s high profile and it involves both content and distribution assets.”

The FCC could force Comcast to continue providing content to competitors such as Verizon Communications and DISH Network, even if they are unable to agree on affiliate fees.

Read the full article and analysis here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.